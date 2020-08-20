1/1
Carmen (Lopez) Castro
1930 - 2020
Lubbock- Carmen Castro passed away on August 17, 2020. We will celebrate her life of 90 years at 1:00 pm today, August 20, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. In support of our city officials and the health of our community, no other guests will be allowed to attend the in-person event at this time. A live stream of the service is available and available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net. You are encouraged to sign a virtual guestbook by selecting the icon and below the obituary is a place to share memories and expressions of sympathy.

Carmen Castro was born on March 28, 1930, to Bonifacio and Guadalupe Castro in Post, Texas.

Survivors include her siblings Barney Castro, Isaac Castro, and wife, Julia; Anna Vaca and husband, Caleb; Martha Sanchez and, husband, Eli; Vic Castro, Becky Silva and husband, Josh; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bonifacio and Guadalupe Castro; siblings, JL Castro, Albert Castro, Abel Castro, Juanita Martinez, Esther Ibarra, and Lupe Castro.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
