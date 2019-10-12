|
|
Slaton- Carmen Olmos was called home to be with Our Lord and Savior October 10, 2019. She was born January 3, 1948 in Conroe, TX to the Epimenio and Virginia Cruz. Those left to cherish her loving memory are her children; Melissa Hernandez-Serenil, Darlene Lopez, Greg Hernandez, Samuel Hernandez and Oscar Olmos, grandchildren; Gregory, Robert Lee, Roman, Elijah, Olivia, Erin, Lauren, Maegan, Claudea, and Laura, great grandchildren; Isis, Brody, Mathias, and Alyana, siblings; Joe Cruz, John Cruz, and Margaret Garza. She was preceded in death by her parents Epimenio and Virginia Cruz, siblings; Augustin, Catalina, and Luis Cruz, and grandson Ryan. Carmen was a professional seamstress for over 40 years, and was highly known. She loved family functions and baking for birthdays and was a wonderful cook. She was an angel on Earth to so many family, friends, customers, and especially strangers. Visitation will be 10am to 1pm today at Chapel of Grace Funeral home with a funeral mass being celebrated at 2pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. A graveside service will follow at a later date.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019