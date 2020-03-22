|
|
Lubbock- Carol Ann (Wheeler) Currie, 80, passed away at the home of her daughter with family by her side on Friday March 13th, 2020 in Pinckney, Michigan.
She was born in Lubbock, Texas on October 16th, 1939 to Olive and Carl Wheeler. Carol was a joyful, beautiful, giving person and positively touched the lives of everyone she met. Her love knew no bounds. She enjoyed cooking, volunteer work, crafting, and sewing. Carol married James Albert Currie Jr. on August 31, 1959 in Lubbock, Texas. Together they shared their love for Jesus Christ and dedicated their lives to the Methodist church.
Survivors include her husband, Rev. James Albert Currie Jr. of Ann Arbor, Michigan; son Andrew Currie of Oscoda, Michigan; daughter Sheila Kocis (Zoltan Kocis) of Pinckney, Michigan; and a granddaughter Morgan Kocis of Pinckney, Michigan.
A brief grave site burial service is planned at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan on March 25th, 2020. The family suggests memorials to Arbor Hospice of Ann Arbor, Michigan or to the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. Please share a memory of Carol at www.niefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020