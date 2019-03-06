Home

Lubbock- Carol Ann Daniel was born in Lubbock, Texas in September of 1964. She passed away March 1, 2019. Carol graduated from Coronado High School where she was a member of the band. Carol was a collector of movies, dolphins and nut crackers. She loved to cook and be with family. Carol was preceded in death by her father, Paul Daniel. Those who survive Carol are her mother, Helen Daniel, her brother and his wife, Mike and Denise Daniel, all of Lubbock, her sister, Connie Bickel and nephews Eric and Geoffrey Bickel of Plainview. Carol is also survived by her best friend and the love of her life, Alan Neal of Lubbock, and several cousins. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11:00 am at Generations Church. Online condolences may be offered at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
