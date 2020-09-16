1/1
Carol Ann Graham
1947 - 2020
Lubbock- It is with a heavy heart that we announce that Carol Ann Graham, age 72, went home to be with the LORD on Friday, September 4, 2020. Graveside service to be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park with Leroy Green officiating. A memorial procession will begin from Sanders Funeral Home at 9:30 A.M. to the graveside.

Carol was preceded in death her parents, her husband, William T. Graham., Survivors include her daughter, Amy Parramore - husband, Mark Parramore, her three sons, Richard Graham - wife, Sandra Graham, Raymond Graham, and Ronald Graham; her sister, Cathy Weingartner; grandchildren; Lexie Graham, DeJon Johnson, Leanndra Parramore, Chris Parramore, and Brenna Wianecki.

Carol was born December 11, 1947 in Wichita Falls, Texas, to Dean and Imogene Leddy. She was raised in Lubbock and graduated from Monterey High School in 1966. Carol was an office clerk for Will Graham's Appliance Service. She was a born-again Christian and a member of Trinity Church.

Carol loved sharing the Lord with others; She loved spending time with her husband and family, vacations, camping and going for a drive.

She will forever be remembered and loved by her family and friends.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
