Moore-Rose Funeral Home - Floydada
701 Main St.
Idalou, TX 79329
(806) 892-3220
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Floydada Cemetery
Carol Cozby


1956 - 2019
Carol Cozby Obituary
Idalou, Texas- Carol Cozby, age 62, passed away July 26, 2019. Graveside service will take place at 10:00 a.m., on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the Floydada Cemetery. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Floydada. Carol was born on November 8, 1956 to L.B. and Lucy Cozby at the Crosbyton Hospital. She grew up in Floydada and graduated from Floydada High School. She then attended South Plains College before transferring to Texas Tech and completing her studies to become a nurse. Carol worked for the City of Lubbock at the City Health Department as a Public Health Educator for almost three decades. Carol's goal in life was to help others and make them feel as safe and at home as she could. She will be greatly missed by her entire family. Those left to cherish Carol's memory are her two sons; her daughter; two grandchildren and her two sisters. Online condolences may be made at www.moore-rose.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019
