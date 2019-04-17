Levelland- Floyd Halbrooks passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Amarillo. No services are planned.



Floyd Halbrooks was born on December 17, 1945 to Ernie and Laura (Bright) Halbrooks in Brownfield, TX. He married Sharron Allen on January 12, 1968. Following his marriage to Sharron, he was drafted into the US Army and served two years in Vietnam. Floyd worked for Higginbotham Bartlett Company in Seagraves, Levelland and Littlefield. Moving back to Levelland he went to work for Kelly Coppedge, Inc. for several years. Before retiring in Dec. 2006, Floyd worked for the Hockley County Precinct 2 as a Maintainer/Operator. Floyd also enjoyed fishing, hunting and spent hours playing computer solitaire.



Survivors include his two daughters, Kasey Beth Halbrooks and Kala Paige Halbrooks both of Levelland; four grandchildren, Scott Halbrooks, Ty Bartlett Halbrooks, Shyanne Kay Halbrooks and husband Ezekiel Cervantes, and Logan Falkenbury; and three brothers, Johnny Halbrooks and wife Jane, Dwayne Halbrooks and wife Betty, and Loyd Halbrooks and wife Kathy.



Along with his parents, Floyd was preceded in death by his wife, Sharron Halbrooks, son Lloyd Wayne Halbrooks; and a sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Burl Barron.



The family of Floyd Halbrooks would appreciate contributions to be given to the Amarillo VA in care of the Community Living Center, 6010 West Amarillo Blvd., Amarillo, Texas 79106 in his memory.









Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019