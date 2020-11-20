1/1
Dr. Carol Joan McGee Royal
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Texarkana- Dr. Carol Joan McGee Royal, born October 18, 1937, departed this life on November 19, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She was born in Texarkana, Texas to Perry and Claudine McGee.

She attended Texas Senior High School graduating in 1955. After graduating from Southern Arkansas University, she went back to Texas High to teach English. After getting a PhD from Texas Tech, she taught English at Coronado High School in Lubbock for many years. She continued to teach as a substitute after her retirement.

She is predeceased by her daughter, Linda Berry.

She is survived by her son, Robert Royal of Wake Village and her daughter, Susan Roberts, of Georgetown and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11 AM Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Redwater Cemetery under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association. Online registration at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapelwood Funeral Home
1015 N. Kings Hwy
Nash, TX 75569
903-838-5300
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved