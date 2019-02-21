|
|
Idalou- Idalou - Carol Edna Lee, age 74, of Idalou, passed away with her family by her side, on Sunday, February 17, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am, on Friday, February 22, 2019, in the Chapel of Idalou Cemetery. Interment will follow at Idalou Cemetery. The family will have visitation at the Moore-Rose Funeral in Idalou from 9:00-10:00am before the service.
Carol was born on November 20, 1944, in San Diego, California, to Lindelle and Lucy (Taack) Lee, Sr. The family moved to Slaton, Texas, in 1945; where she graduated from high school in 1963. Carol received her Associate's Degree from Lubbock Christian College before attending nursing school at Texas Tech. She spent the majority of her nursing career, over 17 years, at Methodist Hospital in Lubbock, and concluded working for another 10 years nursing at the John Montford Unit.
Carol enjoyed painting pictures, ceramics, and crocheting. She had a great love of history, politics, and the military; but especially the Navy. She was a member of Sunrise Church of Christ in Lubbock. Carol is survived by her sister Virginia Guess of Kyle, Texas, her sister-in-law, Jencie Lee of Idalou, Texas, and her nieces and nephews: J Ross Guess, Justin Guess, Lynn and Kristina Lee, Brad and Danna Raven, Kirk and Amy Whittle, and Tony and Erin Lee; as well as 17 great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Sonny Lee and her brother-in-law, Joe Guess.
Online condolences may be made at www.moore-rose.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019