McKinney- Carole Ann Jacobs Lawson, 81, passed away on April 2, 2019 in McKinney, Texas. Carole was born January 4, 1938 in San Angelo, Texas, the only child to Sylvia Lee Henry Jacobs and Daniel Frank Jacobs originally from Rising Star, TX. Carole graduated from Texas Tech University with a BBA and taught for 19 years in Big Spring ISD.
Carole married John Paul Lawson April 23, 1960. They resided in Big Spring until moving to McKinney, Tx in recent years. From that union they had Susan Kay Lawson of Galveston TX, and Cynthia Leanne Lawson Luvender (Bob) of McKinney. Carole is also survived by 5 grandchildren: Bradley, Bobby and Johnny Luvender and David and Grant Friedman.
Carole had several special interests including Permian Historical Society, Genealogy Society of Big Spring, Sigma Kappa Sorority, Daughter of the American Revolution, Daughters of the Republic of Texas and was a member of First Methodist Church, Big Spring, TX.
The family will have a private gathering. Inurnment in Grassland, TX will take place at a later date.
Arrangements are being made by Charles W. Smith & Sons Funeral Home, McKinney, TX
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019
