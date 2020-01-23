|
Rotan- Carole Jean Hargrove Justiss, 82, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday January 25, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Rotan, Texas. Burial will follow in Belvieu Cemetery, directed by Weathersbee-Ray Funeral Home of Rotan. There will be visitation prior to the service beginning at 1:00 p.m.
Born November 16, 1937, in Fisher County, Carole was the daughter of the late Will & Myrtle Lee Hargrove. She graduated from Rotan High School in 1956. Carole loved the Lord and her family. She enjoyed the San Antonio Spurs, the Dallas Cowboys and shopping.
She is survived by her son, Mark Justiss (Beth) of New Braunfels; two daughters, Penny Beatty (Kevin) of Big Canoe, GA, and Gina Becker (David) of Lubbock, and stepdaughter, Vicki Reynolds of Abilene; grandchildren, Kayla Justiss, Morgan Justiss, Lauren Hurdt (John), Allison Beatty (fiance Tim Coats), and Brooke Beatty; Emily Gilbert (Phil), Katie Bryant (Josh), Brittany Brasher (Matt), Will Becker (Laura); great-grandchildren, Samuel, Madeline, & Eleanor Gilbert, Gunnison, Jenson, & Boone Brasher, and Baron Bryant; sister, Joyce Smith of Rotan; brother-in-law, Lee Mason (Jo) of Wildorado; and twenty-six nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Violet Upshaw, Joe Mack Hargrove, and Jane Mason; and former husband, Wayne Justiss, the father of her children.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , or Hospice of the South Plains
The family wishes to thank all of the loving care providers that took care of our mother.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020