Ropesville- The family of Carolyn Gregg will celebrate her life of 80 years at 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at First Baptist Church, Ropesville. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. She passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. In support of the health of her family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service and visitation. The service will be live-streamed at www.memorialdesigners.net
. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.
Carolyn Gregg was born, the youngest of seven siblings, on July 23, 1940, to Thomas and Gracie Verner in Meadow, TX. She graduated from Meadow High School and Draughon's Business College. Carolyn married Charles Brent Gregg on January 21, 1961, in Meadow. Her former employers include Baker Company and Meadow Co-op Gin. Carolyn worked beside her husband, farming and operating Gregg Aerial Service until his passing in 2007. She was active for many years at the First Baptist Church in Wolfforth and, more recently, in Ropesville.
Survivors include her son, Danny Gregg, and wife Cindy; grandson, Jordan Gregg and wife Danielle; great-grandsons, Cason, Colt, and Charlie Gregg.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Brent Gregg; grandson, Mitchell Gregg; great-grandson, Cotton Gregg; and six siblings, Darrell, Boyce, Afton, Kathryn, Wanda, and Anita Grace.
The family of Carolyn Gregg has designated the Scottish Rite Learning Center of West Texas, 1101 70th Street, Lubbock TX 79412, for memorial contributions donated in her memory.