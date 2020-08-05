Lubbock- Carolyn Jo (Davis) Lambert, "Jody," of Lubbock, TX, passed away on August 3, 2020, at the age of seventy-eight.Jody was born to Kenneth Davis and Della (Dixon) Davis on July 28, 1942, in Ashland, KY. She graduated from Ceredo-Kenova High School. She resided in Lubbock, TX, for the last fourteen years of her life, where she was an enthusiastic member of First Baptist Church and the Hopson Department/Haralson class.Jody is survived by her four children: Tracey (Steve) Barracca of Richmond, KY, Ron (Wendy) Lambert of Dallas, TX, Beth-Ann (Gary) Vivian of Lubbock, TX, and Julie (Jeff) Schwind of Indianapolis, IN. In addition, she is survived by her fourteen treasured grandchildren, and her brother, Kenneth Davis. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, and sister, Marjorie Ann Davis.Jody will always be remembered as someone who loved her children and grandchildren dearly. Above all, she loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020, at First Baptist Lubbock at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Lubbock or Word of Hope/FBC Lubbock.