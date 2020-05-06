|
Waxahachie, TX- Carolyn Kay Richardson Hollers was born in Denver City, Texas on February 16, 1948 to Alphy Gladys Richardson and Odie Verna Crabtree Richardson who preceded her in death. She went to be with the Lord on March 17, 2020 at the age of 72 years. Carolyn was also preceded in death by her loving husband of over 35 years, Gary Hollers; four brothers, W.C. (Dub) Richardson, Duel Alphy Richardson, Floyd Merl Richardson and Jerry Don Richardson; three sisters, Bernice Elizabeth Britton, Bobbie Jean Sellers Akins and Toy Fay Burran; mother-in-law, Ruby Hollers. Carolyn is survived by her sister, Joy May Richardson Stucker; father-in-law, Don Hollers; brother-in-law, Larry Hollers (Helen); sister-in-law, Leaslie DeVille (Donald); and by a host of nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the . Graveside Services for Carolyn will be held at the City of Lubbock Cemetery on Friday, May 8, 2020 beginning at 2:00pm.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 6 to May 7, 2020