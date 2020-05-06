Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guajardo Family Funeral Chapels - Lubbock
407 N University
Lubbock, TX 79415
806-744-8942
Graveside service
Friday, May 8, 2020
2:00 PM
City of Lubbock Cemetery
Lubbock, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Hollers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Kay (Richardson) Hollers


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Kay (Richardson) Hollers Obituary
Waxahachie, TX- Carolyn Kay Richardson Hollers was born in Denver City, Texas on February 16, 1948 to Alphy Gladys Richardson and Odie Verna Crabtree Richardson who preceded her in death. She went to be with the Lord on March 17, 2020 at the age of 72 years. Carolyn was also preceded in death by her loving husband of over 35 years, Gary Hollers; four brothers, W.C. (Dub) Richardson, Duel Alphy Richardson, Floyd Merl Richardson and Jerry Don Richardson; three sisters, Bernice Elizabeth Britton, Bobbie Jean Sellers Akins and Toy Fay Burran; mother-in-law, Ruby Hollers. Carolyn is survived by her sister, Joy May Richardson Stucker; father-in-law, Don Hollers; brother-in-law, Larry Hollers (Helen); sister-in-law, Leaslie DeVille (Donald); and by a host of nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the . Graveside Services for Carolyn will be held at the City of Lubbock Cemetery on Friday, May 8, 2020 beginning at 2:00pm.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 6 to May 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -