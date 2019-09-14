Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
LakeRidge United Methodist Church Wesley Chapel
Carolyn Ruth Moore


1943 - 2019
Carolyn Ruth Moore Obituary
Lubbock- Carolyn Ruth Moore passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. A service to celebrate her life of 76 years will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, September 16, 2019, at LakeRidge United Methodist Church Wesley Chapel. Everyone is also invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy as well as view Mrs. Moore's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.

Carolyn Ruth Moore was born on July 27, 1943, to George and Mary Dawson Skaggs in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Carolyn married Kenneth Wayne Moore on June 1, 1968, at Trinity Methodist Church, in Clovis, NM.

Carolyn loved Jesus and was a strong and loving mother and grandmother. She loved to read and travel and spend time with her dog. She was a devoted teacher for 29 years and spent most of her career teaching second grade in Levelland, TX.

Survivors include her children, Sheryl Moore, and Steven Moore and wife, Cara; grandchildren, Hudson Moore, and Harper Moore.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mary Skaggs; and her husband, Kenneth Wayne Moore.

The family of Carolyn Ruth Moore has designated the , https://www.stjude.org/give, 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 for memorial contributions.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
