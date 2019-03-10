|
Lubbock- Carolyn Sandefur passed away on March 8, 2019. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. today, March 10, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 80 years at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel, followed by a graveside service at 2 p.m. at Gardens of Memories Cemetery in Paducah, Texas. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Carolyn Sandefur's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019