Lubbock- The family of Carolyn Hodapp will celebrate her life of 81 years at 11:00 am on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. She passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net
. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.