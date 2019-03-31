|
Lubbock- Carolyn Sue Thurmon, 75, funeral services will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 4:30 PM at Kornerstone Funeral Directors Chapel in Plainview, Texas. Burial will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens. Service are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview, Texas.
Visitation is Monday, April 1, 2019 from 2:30 till service time.
Carolyn Sue Thurmon passed away March 29, 2019. Born in Plainview on January 7, 1944, in earlier years, Sue worked as a House Parent at the Lubbock Children's Home, but she later spent decades employed by Underwriters Laboratories and Dillard's Furniture. She was a loyal, loving, and generous mother who sacrificed all for her family. She gave when she had little, spoke the truth, and displayed a strong sense of righteous indignation. We hold precious the memories that made her unique: Never wear white after Labor Day, always use coupons, bread is best burnt, green tea & coke are medicinal, locked doors are silly, black & navy do not match, and for heaven sakes, brush your hair, it will make you feel better.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Alta Schmalzried, & sister Wanda Graham.
She is survived by brothers, Wendell Reeder, and Mack Schmalzried; deeply missed by her daughters, Keyle Thurmon, Tiffany Havens and husband Kelly, all of Lubbock, and Amanda McLaughlin and husband Jesse, of Aubrey TX; along with 7 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandkids.
