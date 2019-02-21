|
|
Lamesa- Funeral services for Carolyn Ann (Butchee) Arrington, 80, of Lamesa will be held Friday, February 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Northside Baptist Church in Lamesa with Pastor Dee Woolam officiating. Interment will follow at Ackerly Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Branon Funeral Home. Carolyn passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in Lubbock. She was born January 8, 1939 in Hood County to Johnny Arrington and Virgie (Henslee) Arrington. She was raised by her father, E.C. Butchee and her mother Virgie and graduated from Flower Grove High School. She owned The Forgotten Few clothing stores in Lamesa and Lubbock before her retirement. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. She also loved reading, painting and cooking. Carolyn is survived by her children, Ray Earnest and wife, Jacquelyn of Lamesa, Dorma Click and husband, Paul of Brownfield; grandchildren, Joshua Sluder, Rikki Earnest, Caleb Sluder, Jaden Click, John Kelby Earnest; sister, Mary Ardoyno of Fort Worth, Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents. Family suggests memorials to a . To send condolences online, please visit branonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019