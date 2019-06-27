Home

Carroll Dwayne "C.D." Littlefield

Rodeo, NM- Carroll Dwayne Littlefield passed on May 28, 2019 in the Peloncillo Mountains in Rodeo, New Mexico. C.D. was born on June 21, 1940 in Plainview, Texas and graduated from Lazbuddie High School. He received his undergraduate degree from Eastern New Mexico and Texas Tech University, his Master's degree from Colorado State and finally his doctorate from University of Arizona. C.D. was a Wildlife Biologist, Sandhill Crane defender and author. He traveled the world to do the work that he loved; he had an ambitious goal of doing 15 10-12 year transect-studies that involved walking 15,000 miles on the Ranch during that time frame. These studies were transcribed by Will Moir, retired range biologist for the BLM. C.D. is survived by his sisters, Betty Smith of Mulshoe and Shirley (Steinboch) Smith of Lazbuddie; adopted child, Gailyn of Brookings, OR; and numerous loved family members and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 27 to June 28, 2019
