Carroll Jean (Parrott) Roesler


1952 - 2019
Carroll Jean (Parrott) Roesler Obituary
Lubbock- Carroll Jean Roesler passed away on November 2, 2019. We will celebrate her life of 67 years at 10:00 am on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family at www.memorialdesigners.net. For those unable to attend, her service will be live streamed. In lieu of floral tributes, in her memory, please make donations to the following children's charities: Abundant Blessings (Aldersgate United Methodist Church) https://abundantblessingskids.com/ or UMC Health System - Children's Miracle Network or UMC Child Life https://www.umchealthsystem.com/giving/donate-to-umc
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
