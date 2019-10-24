Home

POWERED BY

Services
Head Duarte Funeral Home
1402 Houston St
Levelland, TX 79336
(806) 894-6175
Resources
More Obituaries for Casandra Rodriguez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Casandra Rodriguez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Casandra Rodriguez Obituary
Levelland- Casandra Rodriguez 22 of Levelland passed away October 21, 2019. Funeral Services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Head Duarte Funeral Home Chapel of Levelland with Pastor Eddie Chavarria officiating. Burial will be held at City of Levelland Cemetery of Levelland. Viewing will be held October 24th and 25th from 9am-9pm at Head Duarte Funeral Home Chapel of Levelland. Survivors include her parents Bernardo Rodriguez and Dora Ann Ramon; grandmother Dora Ramon; and siblings Dominic Rodriguez, Melony Rodriguez & Daisy Rodriguez. Under the direction of Head Duarte Funeral Home of Levelland.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Casandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now