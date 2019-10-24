|
Levelland- Casandra Rodriguez 22 of Levelland passed away October 21, 2019. Funeral Services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Head Duarte Funeral Home Chapel of Levelland with Pastor Eddie Chavarria officiating. Burial will be held at City of Levelland Cemetery of Levelland. Viewing will be held October 24th and 25th from 9am-9pm at Head Duarte Funeral Home Chapel of Levelland. Survivors include her parents Bernardo Rodriguez and Dora Ann Ramon; grandmother Dora Ramon; and siblings Dominic Rodriguez, Melony Rodriguez & Daisy Rodriguez. Under the direction of Head Duarte Funeral Home of Levelland.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019