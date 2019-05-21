Lubbock- Casey Jo Gray Patterson, 48, of Lubbock, TX, passed away May 18, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at Sanders Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 2pm.



Casey was born August 17, 1970, in Lubbock, TX, to Joe and Nancy Taylor Gray. She graduated from Monterey High School in 1988 and went on to study at Texas Tech University.



In May 1995, Casey gave birth to her only son, Christian Pierce Patterson. She was also a mother to a daughter, Haley Vaught, who came into her life when she met her partner, Eric Vaught. Casey was a loving and loyal mother known to show tough yet unrelenting love.



As the youngest of three sisters, Casey learned very early on how to hold her own. Some might say that she undoubtedly ruled the roost. Oh, the stories that could be told! Casey will be remembered as having a hard exterior with a heart of gold, spunky and feisty spirit, humor and swift sarcasm, mad 90's alternative karaoke skills, and most importantly unwavering love for her family and any and all animals. And, who could forget her infamous Halloween garage displaying her many clown doll collectibles!



Casey is survived by her children, Christian Patterson and Haley Vaught; partner, Eric Vaught; parents, Joe and Nancy Gray; sisters, Carrie Fernandez and Cami Witt (Jeremy); aunts, Sandra Ladner, Terry Smith (Ken), Barbara Mikulenka, and Patricia Garrett; seven cousins; three nieces; two nephews; one great niece; and fur babies, Cowdog, Noodle, Black Dog, Spike, and Chicken. She is preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents; brother-in-law, Reese Fernandez; and cousin, Mike Mikulenka.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: South Plains SPCA. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2019