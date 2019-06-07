Home

Cassie Lynn Oden


Cassie Lynn Oden Obituary
Lubbock- Cassie Lynn Oden, age 37, passed away, Sunday, June 2, 2019. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Buffalo Springs Community Church at Buffalo Springs Lake with Pastor Jack Thompson officiating. Interment will follow at the Idalou Cemetery. Visitation for Cassie will be 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m., Friday, June 7, 2019 at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Idalou. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Idalou. Cassie was born July 28, 1981 to Randy Dean Oden and Velvet Kay Hughes in Lubbock. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 2000. She was loved by many family and friends. She is survived by her children; Dillon McCormick, Brendon Oden, Kier Gallardo, mother; Kay Oden, father; Randy Oden, Sally Miranda, her siblings; Amanda Oden, B.J. Oden and wife Amy, grandparents; Barbara and Tommy Fisher, Jene Grantham and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 7 to June 8, 2019
