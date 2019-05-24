|
Lubbock- Catalina Jiminez Flores, 79 of Lubbock passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019. She was born April 30, 1940 to Theophilo and Juana (Basquez) Jiminez in Chrisemen, Texas. Catalina completed her GED, as well as some college hours. She was a care provider, as well as a thoughtful, loving, caring mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Those left to cherish her memory are her three daughters, Lillian (Jerry) Garcia, Irma (Albert) Padilla and Irene (Gelacio) Meraz; two sons, Luis (Deborah) Blanco and Fabian (Sonia) Madrid; 22 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, David Jiminez; five brothers, Isaac, Lupe, Isabel, Antonio and Jose; and three sisters, Epiphania, Josephina and Regina.
Visitation will be Friday, May 24th from 1-8 p.m. at Combest Family Funeral Home Memorial Chapel with rosary being recited at 6:30 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 25th at 10 a.m. at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 24 to May 25, 2019