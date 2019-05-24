Home

POWERED BY

Services
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
Graveside service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Catalina Flores
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catalina Jiminez Flores


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Catalina Jiminez Flores Obituary
Lubbock- Catalina Jiminez Flores, 79 of Lubbock passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019. She was born April 30, 1940 to Theophilo and Juana (Basquez) Jiminez in Chrisemen, Texas. Catalina completed her GED, as well as some college hours. She was a care provider, as well as a thoughtful, loving, caring mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Those left to cherish her memory are her three daughters, Lillian (Jerry) Garcia, Irma (Albert) Padilla and Irene (Gelacio) Meraz; two sons, Luis (Deborah) Blanco and Fabian (Sonia) Madrid; 22 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, David Jiminez; five brothers, Isaac, Lupe, Isabel, Antonio and Jose; and three sisters, Epiphania, Josephina and Regina.

Visitation will be Friday, May 24th from 1-8 p.m. at Combest Family Funeral Home Memorial Chapel with rosary being recited at 6:30 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 25th at 10 a.m. at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 24 to May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now