Seagraves, Texas- Seagraves, TX - Catherin Martin Mitchell passed into her heavenly home on November 21st, 2020 at the age of 83. She was born on January 24th, 1937 in Crain, Texas to John and Ruth Nelson Martin. Catherin attended school in Petty, New Home, and Tahoka, Texas. In the summer of 1953, her family moved to Seagraves, Texas where she attended her Junior & Senior Year of High School and graduated in May of 1955.
After Graduation, Catherin worked at the ASCS office in Seminole, Texas. She married Alton Wayne Mitchell on October 14th, 1955 in Lovington, NM. They made their home in Seagraves, where they raised three children, Billy Wayne, Loretta Gayle and Elizabeth Dawn.
In 1956, Wayne and Catherin purchased and operated an egg producing farm in Seagraves for 18 years. During those same years, Catherin worked for Karr Pump and Pipe Supply, Mike Williams Farm Store, Farmers Gin, and then retired from the City of Seagraves where she held the position of City Secretary for 30 years.
Catherin and Wayne always enjoyed growing a large garden that they shared with many people. They also loved to go fishing with family and friends.
Catherin was preceded in death by her parents John & Ruth Nelson Martin, her in-laws Marcus Leroy and Gertrude Lenore Green Mitchell, her loving husband Alton Wayne, son Billy Wayne, daughter Elizabeth Dawn. Sisters Nancy Hart, Johnnie Doran, Emmy Murdock, Willie Ramsey, and brothers John Franklin Martin and L.M. Martin.
Catherin is survived by her daughter, Loretta Terrell and husband Michael of Seagraves, two granddaughters, Angela Catherine Lane and husband Chris of Lubbock, Texas, and Erin Alicia Chrestman and husband Bryan of Brownfield, Texas. Six Great-Grandchildren, Keeli Chrestman, Emma Lane, Ellie Lane, Paxton Chrestman, Paityn Chrestman, and Elizabeth Lane.
Catherine's family would like to acknowledge their appreciation to the Seagraves Ambulances Service, Dr. Paul Chebib, Interim Home Health, Interim Hospice, and Caregiver Inez Soto.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at Ratliff Funeral Home in Seagraves, Texas on Monday, November 23rd, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Family and close friends are invited to the Graveside Services at the Gaines County Cemetery in Seagraves on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The family request that you please wear a face mask.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to the "American Heart Association
-Lubbock Chapter. C/O Kyle Curtis, 12345 North Lamar, Suite 200, Austin, Texas 78753 Ph:(512) 338-2476 or The First Baptist Church of Seagraves General Fund