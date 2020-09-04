Catherine Clark

Smyer, Texas- God saw Catherine Orene Clark, 93, of Smyer, Texas getting tired, so he wrapped his arms around her and took her home on Monday, August 31, 2020. With children by her side at home, this precious mother, loving grandmother, and inspiration to so many passed peacefully after battling CHF and other health issues. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home in Lubbock on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held Friday, September 4, at 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Smyer, followed by a graveside service at Resthaven.Catherine was born in Enochs, grew up in Bula, and at seventeen married her handsome soldier and love of her life, Carl Clark. After Carl's retirement from the army, they moved to Smyer, where she has lived for the past fifty-six years. She was blessed to be able to stay home and enjoy being a devoted wife, mother of five children and homemaker for many years. Later in life, Catherine so lovingly cared for Carl when he became ill. During this time, she worked part time in the school cafeteria and later in her daughter's daycare. Children and co-workers loved her!Family was important to her, and she enjoyed being involved in her children's lives and activities as they were growing up. She also loved her parents and siblings with all her heart. She was always busy. Seldom did you ever see her sit down, and seldom did you hear her complain or say she was tired. She cooked, sewed, and took great care of her family, house, garden, and yard.Left as a widow at fifty-six, she learned to enjoy life in different ways, which included staying close to her adult children and also being involved in her grandchildren's lives. She could be seen at ballgames, stock shows, competitions, school events, parties, etc. Grandchildren were always welcomed at her home, and she spent many days and nights sharing her life with them. She painted, line danced, did water aerobics, bowled, played cards, traveled, and was in charge of the Levelland Senior Citizen's Dance on Friday nights. Of course, as soon as she was free of her duties, she was also on the dance floor. She loved to dance. In her seventies, God placed a wonderful man, Forrest Earnest, in her life, who became her "boyfriend" for eighteen years until his passing. They enjoyed fishing, road-trips, playing dominoes, visiting and holding hands, and lots of dancing.Catherine was vibrant, loving, fun and funny. She was forgiving and encouraging no matter the situation. She was proud and grateful for everything she had been blessed with throughout life.Nothing slowed her down. She was independent, still driving and going strong until she had a massive brain bleed at age 89. Her survival was a miracle. The last four years were different for her and her family. But some things did not change. She continued to be her family's role model and inspiration. She continued to enjoy family time, trips to Ruidoso, music, modified dancing in the living room, and pouring out love to her family. She continued to live life to its fullest the best she could. She was never alone. Family was blessed to stay with her at all times and soak up her love, friendship and powerful life lessons. She missed her independence, but again seldom complained.Catherine was a strong Christian who loved attending and working in her church. She was a member of Smyer First Baptist for over fifty years, and unless she was ill or out of town, you could find her in church every Sunday morning. For the past several months, she truly missed being able to attend. She loved her Lord and fellowship with her church family.Catherine is preceded in death by her husband Carl H. Clark, her son Carl E. Clark, her granddaughter Christina Reed, her son-in-law Gary Green, her parents, four brothers, three sisters and her special friend Forrest Earnest. She is survived by her son Danny and daughter-in-law Glenda of Smyer and three daughters: Charlotte and son-in-law Randy of Buffalo Lake, Carolyn Clark Chote of Smyer and Cheryl Green of Lubbock. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Tricia Newman, Foy and Laura Thompson, Carla Thompson, Bruce Williamson, Scott and Whitley Green, Dakota and Garrett Mathewson, Khristy and Mike Biggs, Brad Jeffreys, Caitlin Maciel and Gina Campbell; her great-grandchildren: Alicia (Josh), Austin (Lola), Ezra, Vincent, Lily, Peyton, Carson, Olive, Chloe, Cooper, Emmaleigh and Morgan; and great-great grandchildren: Arya and Leo.Catherine will be remembered as a beautiful lady and genuinely good woman. She was cherished by so many. Thank you to Melinda Guzman, who loved her and helped care for her. With tearful eyes, her family saw her take her last breath, but they know just before she did, God whispered for her to come to him. She was simply the best and will always be in our hearts.Memorial contributions may be made to Smyer First Baptist Church.