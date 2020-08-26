Austin- Catherine Frank "Frankie" Jarrell, 76, died at her home in Austin, Texas on August 5, 2020. Frankie was born on October 18, 1943 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Charles and Ruby Love Stogner. Frankie grew up in Lubbock, Texas where she graduated from Monterey High School in 1962 and attended Texas Tech University. She married Louis Lindsey "Bud" Jarrell, Jr. on December 26, 1971. Frankie and Bud moved to Ruidoso, New Mexico in 1983. Frankie was a proud citizen of the Chickasaw Nation and the Chickasaw motto - Unconquered and Unconquerable - aptly describes Frankie's approach to life. Frankie had many jobs over the years, from the Texas Tech University library to editor and general manager of the Ruidoso News to associate minister at Ruidoso's First Christian Church. In each position she was a tenacious fighter for good. She was unafraid to voice unpopular opinions and to challenge leaders and elected officials who she believed were not serving their office or constituents as they should. In addition to her paid positions, Frankie was also a busy volunteer. Among other positions, she served on the board of directors of the Family Crisis Center of Lincoln County, as a charter member of the board of the Lincoln County League of Women Voters, and as a founding member of the board of the Lincoln County Food Bank. Frankie moved to Austin, Texas in 2014 after Bud died. She quickly got involved with various groups at the Balcones Country Club and at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, where she volunteered at the Food Pantry. Frankie loved music and could often be found playing the piano, singing, or dancing to country and western music with her husband Bud. She also loved reading and was a strong supporter of public education.
Frankie is survived by her three children. Catherine Hanna and husband Arthur of Austin, Texas; Chuck Jarrell and wife Sandy of Studio City, California; and Bethany Jarrell of Alamogordo, New Mexico. She is also survived by the six grandchildren she adored: Taylor Hanna, Jordan Hanna, Joshua Jarrell, Alyssa Monrreal, Brooks Jarrell, and Harper Jarrell. She is also survived by her sister Joe Love Nelson and husband George of Lubbock, Texas, her brother Charlie Stogner and wife Maru of Houston, Texas, and many nieces and nephews.
Frankie was predeceased by her parents and by her husband, Bud Jarrell.
Frankie's immediate family and close friends gathered on Saturday, August 8, 2020 in person and by Zoom to honor her life. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Contributions may be made in her memory to the St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church (www.staopen.org/
) at 14311 Wells Port Drive, Austin, Texas 78728 with a designation for the Food Pantry or to the Central Texas Food Bank www.centraltexasfoodbank.org/
) 6500 Metropolis Drive, Austin, TX 78744.
Arrangements by Cook-Walden Chapel of the Hills - (512) 335-1155.