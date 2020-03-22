|
|
Dallas- Catherine M Williams, age 95, passed away March 17, 2020, at her home in Sunrise on Hillcrest Care Center.
Catherine M Williams was born December 9, 1924 in Northfield, MN to Charles and Anna (Mracek) Malecha. She grew up and attended schools in Northfield, MN. Catherine attended Saint Olaf College in Northfield, and graduated in 1946 with a B.S. degree in Nutrition from the University of Minnesota. Upon graduation, Catherine went to work as a flight attendant for American Airlines in Chicago, IL. She was then transferred to Dallas, TX where Catherine met her husband, Richard L. Williams. They married May 30, 1948 in Grand Prairie, TX. Catherine and Richard began their family and moved to Lubbock, TX. After having 4 children, Catherine went to work for her husband in the insurance business. They worked together 23 years until Richard passed away in 1990. She then became the owner/operator of a 60-unit Sr. Citizen apartment complex until her retirement in 2004. After retiring, Catherine spent 7 years residing at Raider Ranch Independent Living until she moved to Dallas in 2016.
Catherine was always very active socially, enjoying PTA, Kiwanis Club, Heritage Study Club, Women's Club of Lubbock, the Lubbock Club, Lubbock Apartment Association, Small Owner's Club, UMC's SAS Volunteer Group, UMC Sr Exercise Class, Senior's Life Group at First Church of the Nazarene and a number of Bible Study groups. She loved every form of dancing, having danced from age 3 until quite recently. Catherine did very well at everything she attempted, but her passion was her love for the Lord. One of her most cherished memories was of being a Eucharistic minister at St. John Neuman's Catholic Church. Catherine was very well known and liked, and she was best known for her ready smile and sense of humor.
Survivors include her children, Susan (Bob) Stalnaker of Richardson, Michael (Marsha) Williams of Dallas, Kathleen (John) Smyer of Lubbock, and Sally (Paul) Sullivan of Great Falls, VA.; 7 grandchildren: Amy (Seth) Lederman, Spencer (Laura) Williams, Ryan (Rebecca) Stalnaker, Shelley (Myca) Teskey, John Sullivan, Mark Sullivan and Ella Sullivan; and 7 great grandchildren; numerous other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, a brother, Robert L. Malecha and her parents.
Family expresses a very special appreciation for the care givers at Sunrise Care Facility and for the hospice nurses with THPC. Interment and a private memorial will be May 30, 2020 (her wedding anniversary date) at Resthaven Funeral Home and Cemetery in Lubbock, TX. Mass Intentions will be offered at Holy Spirit Catholic Church (Lubbock). In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Catherine's name to . Correspondence should be sent to "Family of Catherine Williams, 7021 Kewanee Ave, Ste 8-102, Lubbock, TX 79424."
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020