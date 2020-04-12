|
Lubbock- Catheryn (Cathy) Guadalupe Gomez, age 45, passed away peacefully in her sleep April 7, 2020.
Cathy was a Certified Medical Assistant and she loved taking care of patients. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, the last 3 years and prior to that, Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church.
Cathy is survived by daughter, Tiana Zavala; parents, Susie and David Sodec; father, Roberto Gomez; brother, Dominic Gomez and niece, Nevaeh Gomez; son, Carson Braly; and the love of her life, granddaughter, Amyra Grubb. Cathy is also survived by grandmothers, Guadalupe Jaime and Evelyn Sodec; aunts; Nina Jaime, Patsy Tellez, Angie Bermea and husband Rick, Terrie Mora, Tina Guzman and husband, Juan, Rosie Guerrero and husband George, Cindy Carrizales and husband Henry, Velma Guzman and husband Gilbert, and Evelyn Dunphy and husband Tom; uncles; Ben Jaime and wife Margo, Noel Jaime, Joel Jaime and wife Josie, Moises Guzman and wife Sylvia, Matty Sodec and Jeff Sodec and wife Cynthia; and 37 first cousins and countless second cousins.
Cathy was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Deacon Alfredo B. Jaime; paternal grandmother, Carolina Martinez; and paternal uncle, Roy Gomez.
Cathy was a free-spirit, lived life to the fullest and enjoyed life with her family and many friends. She had a beautiful smile and an even more beautiful heart. Cathy loved to sing and dance. She left us way too soon and will be missed so very much. Go sing and dance in Heaven "our beautiful Angel, Cathy" - you will forever be in our hearts.
A Memorial Mass will celebrated at a later date, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, once group gatherings are allowed.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020