Lubbock- Cathie Eileen Breunig, age 62, was called to heaven on Saturday, August 29th, at her cherished family lakehouse in Brownwood, Texas. It was a beautiful day and "Cath" was surrounded by family and friends. She was doing exactly what she loved and was excited to be the first to go parasailing later that afternoon.
Cath' married the love of her life, her adventure companion and best friend, Chris Robert Breunig, in 1990. The couple was preparing to celebrate their upcoming 30-year anniversary. Cath' was born on December 11th, 1957, in Sacramento, California, to D.L. and Ruby Young. She is survived by her husband, Chris Breunig, her daughter and son-in-law Chelsie and Patrick Murfee, their two children Adleigh and Ian Murfee, her son and daughter-in-law Cody and Bailey Breunig, their three children Channing, Parker, and Molly Breunig. Also, two brothers, Terry and Richard Young. Cath was a loving wife, a devoted mother, and adoring 'Nanna" to her 5 grandchildren. She was a blessing to all those fortunate enough to share in her life's journey.
As a woman of deep faith, Cathie believed in "God Winks" and "Holy Moments." With a genuine concern for others and a loving heart, Cathie served her community for 27 years as a 911 Emergency Communications Dispatcher for the Lubbock Police Department. Upon her retirement from the 911 system, Cathie continued to assist others as Telecom Operator Manager within the Information Technology Department at UMC for 10 more years, retiring in 2015.
She had a passion for sunsets on the water, walking along a beach in bare feet, sand between her toes, the wind in her hair, and drinking coffee on the dock. Instead of slowing down in midlife, she chose to "amp-up." She loved snow skiing with her family, scuba diving, sky diving, riding her bike on the open road, holding the handle of a waterski rope, and bouncing with her grandchildren on an inner tube behind the boat.
She always looked for the good in life and people! She cherished every moment, especially those with her family and friends.
With heavy hearts, we will continue Cathie's legacy of compassion and selfless love.
A celebration of life memorial for our beloved Cathie is scheduled at Holy Spirit Church in Lubbock, Texas at 2:00 pm on Thursday, September 3rd. For everyone's safety, we ask all who attend to follow standard COVID protocols. Services will also be live-streamed athttps://www.facebook.com/holyspiritlubbock
andhttps://www.youtube.com/c/HolySpiritCatholicChurch
. The live-streaming links can also be found on the home web page for the church, www.holyspiritlubbock.org
.