Cathy Colleen Brooks
1952 - 2020
Lubbock- Cathy Colleen Brooks, 68, Lubbock, Texas, passed away October 3, 2020. She was born in Slaton, Texas on July 2, 1952. Cathy Horton graduated from Slaton High School. She was married to Robert Vernon Brooks, Jr. on November 2, 1973. She had a passion for flowers, sewing, square dancing, and enjoying Grandchildren. Cathy worshipped at Redbud Baptist Church in Lubbock, Texas. She is survived by her husband Robert Vernon Brooks, Jr. Her daughters Heather Lynn Harper (Edna, Texas) and Belinda Mary' Layton (Lovington, New Mexico). Grandchildren Haylee Harper, Brianna Harper, Chloe Harper, Morgan Layton and Sylas Layton. Brother Jackie Horton (Conway, Arkansas) and Sister Roxann Jackson (Brownwood Lake, Texas). A visitation will be held Tuesday, October 6, from 4:00PM - 6:00PM at Resthaven Funeral Home in the Abbey Chapel. Graveside service will be held Wednesday, October 7, at 2:00PM at Resthaven Memorial Park.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
8067916200
