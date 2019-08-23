|
Lubbock- Cathy Dawn Prentice, 55 of Lubbock passed away August 9, 2019. She was born April 5, 1964 to Floyd and Elda Prentice in Lubbock, Texas. Cathy was a 1982 graduate of Olton High School and went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree from Texas Tech University. She had worked in various occupations over the years, but she was best known for her talent as a seamstress from the smallest Barbie clothes, to wedding gowns, to costumes for the Tech Opera Department. Cathy is preceded in death by her father Floyd Prentice and grandparents Frank and Lola Prentice and Dewitt and Elsie Durall. She is survived by her mother Elda Prentice Ivins (Bill) of Lubbock; daughter Larissa Robinson (Alan) of Lubbock; sister Carol Drew (Duane) of San Angelo; brother Chris Prentice (Ashley) of Austin; grandson Elijah Robinson of Lubbock; nephews Scott Park (Tanya) of Amarillo and Aaron Prentice (Kaylie Young) of Lubbock; niece Sarah Haire of Lubbock; two great-nephews and two great nieces; Life Partner Kirk Ross of Lubbock; former sister-in-law Marta Prentice of Hale Center; and step-siblings Linda Ivins Luckie, Glen Ivins and Larry Ivins along with their families. A Celebration of Cathy's Life will be 2:30 p.m., Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Monterrey Baptist Church Sanctuary with Dr. David Belk officiating. A time of visitation will be held at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers, Cathy had requested memorials be given to the Lupus Foundation to find a cure for the disease she valiantly fought so long. Gifts may be sent to the Lupus Foundation of America, Lone Star Chapter, 14675 Midway Rd. Ste. 201 Addison, TX 75001-4992 or your local charity of choice.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019