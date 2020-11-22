Lubbock- 41 passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, November 23, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 2 to 4 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. CC Dickson Jr. was born to Sheila Dickson and CC Sanders on May 25, 1979, in Lubbock TX. CC attended Lubbock ISD and graduated from Estacado High in 1999. He leaves to carry on his memories his mother, Sheila Dickson; sister, Monica Wright; brother, Terry Dickson; god sister, Amani Thomas; a host of other relatives and friends.