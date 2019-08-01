|
Lubbock- A celebration of the life of Clarence E. "Butch" Thompson, 76, of Lubbock, Texas will be at 1:00 PM Saturday, August 3, 2019. Services will be in Sanders Memorial Chapel with Rev. Jay Abernathy officiating. Graveside services will follow in City of Lubbock Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM Friday, August 2, 2019 at Sanders Funeral Home. Please celebrate the life of Butch by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com.
Butch passed away July 30, 2019. He was born December 22, 1942 in Lubbock, TX to David and Lura Thompson, the youngest of nine children. He graduated from Monterey High School in 1961. He graduated from Texas Tech University and played football all four years for the Red Raiders. He was a member of the Double T Association. He married Brenda Dooley on November 27, 1964. During his career of over 40 years of truck sales he worked with Modern Chevrolet and later Scoggin Dickey, retiring in 2008. He was a member of First Baptist Church and the Chapel Sunday School Class.
He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda Thompson; daughter, Paige Melton (Patrick); daughter Kari Hayes (Michael); brothers David and Archie Thompson; sister, LaTrell Haveman; grandchildren, Brandon and Chandler Melton, Jack, Sydney and Brendan Hayes and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to a .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019