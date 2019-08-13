|
|
Lubbock- 62, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Cecelia was born on May 25, 1957 in Odessa, TX to the parentage of Melvin Williams, Sr. and Clarise Taylor. Cecelia graduated from Estacado High School in 1976 and later became a licensed cosmetologist and worked for over 30 years. She leaves to cherish her memories: her husband Ronnie Robinson; son Tamangi Lewis (Taneka) her daughter, Nadia Lewis (Rodney) sisters Rosa Nell Williams (Danny) Teresa Williams and Eleanor Caro (Curtis); five brothers, Melvin Williams Jr. (Blenda), Bobby Williams, Robert Taylor, David Taylor and Julius Williams. 5 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives. Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 1 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 4ot 6 p.m. today at Griffin mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019