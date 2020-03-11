|
|
Lubbock- Cecil Evans went home to be with his Savior on Sunday, March 8, 2020. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate his life of 67 years at 3:00 pm on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at First Baptist Church. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
His life was marked by an enduring faith in Jesus Christ. This faith endured throughout his life and made him a driving force for good in the lives of so many who were blessed to know him. He loved people and he leaves a legacy of continual service, kindness, and caring for the people who God brought into his life. He was married for 42 years to Margaret Evans and together they raised and cared for their children Jennifer, Juliana, James, and two grandchildren, Darryl and James. Cecil fiercely loved his family and showed them all what it looked like to follow Christ. He gave himself away continually to serve them, and he was a rock and a leader for them through thick and thin. After Margaret's death, Cecil married Shannon Trenckmann whom he loved dearly for the rest of his life. He was a blessed man and was loved by so many. We will truly miss him, but we are so grateful for the time we had with him. But even in our sorrow, we rejoice that he is at home and at peace with his Savior.
Survivors include his wife, Shannon Evans; son, James Evans; daughter, Julianna Evans; grandsons, Darryl Evans and James Walker Evans; and sisters, Diana Clark and Arita Slate.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Margaret and daughter, Jennifer; and his parents, Jasper "JC" and Bessie Evans.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020