Idalou- Celestino M. Ortega, age 78, passed away July 9, 2019 in Lubbock, Texas, surrounded by his loving family. Rosary service will be held at St Philips Catholic Church in Idalou, Texas at 6:30 p.m., Thursday July 11th. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 12th at St Philips Catholic Church. Internment immediately following at Idalou Cemetery. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Idalou. Celestino was born April 6, 1941 in Somerville, Texas. He retired from the City of Lubbock after 32 years. He then worked for Texas Tech University for 5 years. Celestino was a member of St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church in Idalou. Celestino is preceded in death by his parents, Anasticio & Antonia Ortega: three brothers, Domingo Ortega, Larry Ortega, Felix Ortega and three sisters, Pauline Zarazua, Janie Martinez, and Margie Bills. Celestino is survived by the love of his life Esperanza Olivarez Ortega; children, Judy and Sam Mendez, Mary and German Alanis, Sara and Robert Rangel, Paul and Pam Ortega, Trina and Marshall Mosty; 19 Grandchildren, two Great-Granddaughters and three sisters: Isidora Garcia, Rosalinda Veracruz, Esperanza & Antonio Lara. The family would like to give special thanks to Areawide Hospice and the entire staff at Wilshire on 4th for their kindness, compassion, love and support. Online condolences may be made at www.moore-rose.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 12 to July 13, 2019