Slaton- Celia Hernandez, 71 of Slaton, passed away February 12, 2020.
Rosary will be said 6:00 PM Friday, February 14, 2020 in Englunds Chapel. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Slaton. Interment will follow in Englewood Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Englunds Funeral Service of Slaton.
Celia was born March 1, 1948 in Sinton to Jesus Sr. and Ascencion Santana. She married Louis Hernandez in Colorado City on August 25, 1967. She worked for the Slaton Independent School District for 10 years before going to work for Tyco, retiring after 14 years. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren and she loved to bake.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers, Ernest and Isreal Santana.
Celia is survived by her husband, Louis; her daughters, Amy Rodriguez and husband, Paul and Amanda Nava and husband Steve; her sons, Louis Jr. and wife, Melinda, Isreal and wife, Lisa, and Eric Hernandez, all of Slaton; her sisters, Connie Ramirez and husband, Nicholas of Taft, and Henrietta Rodriguez of San Angelo; her brothers, Jesus Santana of Slaton, Carlos Santana of Slaton, Raul and wife, Simona of Lubbock, and Juan and wife, Martha of Colorado City; twenty grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020