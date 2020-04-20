|
Lubbock- Infant passed away, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Celebration of Live Service will be held Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Cenzie was born to Travis and Brittani Moore April 7, 2020. Cenzie is survived by parents, Travis and Brittani Moore; grandparents, Travis and Myra Moore, Irwin and Helen Washington; three sisters, Courtney Moore, Cali Moore, and Caylee Moore; two brothers, Jordan Moore and Zamari Moore; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020