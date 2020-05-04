|
Lubbock- Infant twins, Cenzie Faye Moore born April 7, 2020, passed away April 8, 2020 and Caylee Raelynn Moore born April 20, 2020, passed away April 30, 2020. Celebration of Life Service for Cenzie and Caylee will be held Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Cenzie and Caylee was born to Travis and Brittani Moore. They are survived by their parents, Travis and Brittani Moore; grandparents, Travis and Myra Moore, Irvin and Helen Washington; two sisters, Courtney Moore and Cali Moore; two brothers, Jordan Moore and Zamari Moore; a host of other relatives and friend.
