Idalou- Idalou, Texas-Chad Sterling Boman, 54, died on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in Rose Hill Cemetery in Tulia. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Tulia. Chad was born on June 14, 1966 in Lockney to Robert and Beverly Boman. He grew up north of Tulia between Happy, Tulia and Vigo Park. He attended Happy Schools. He has lived in Idalou since 1991. He is preceded in death by his brother: Nick Boman. He is survived by his parents: Robert and Beverly Boman of Idalou, his brother: Rusty Boman and wife Christy of Happy and four nieces and nephews: Brad Boman and wife Lindsey of Canyon, Kade Boman and wife Darcie of Happy, Kayli Henderson and husband Daniel of San Antonio and Tanner Boman of Canyon.