Chamika Mack "Candy" Singleton


1979 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Chamika Mack "Candy" Singleton Obituary
Lubbock- 39, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019. Chamika was born to Billy Williams and Clara Singleton. She graduated from Monterey High School. Chamika is survived by her parents, Billy Williams and Clara Singleton; 3 sisters, Mary Davis, Melissa Singleton, and Stephanie Singleton; 1 brother, Sylvester Young; 5 aunts, Willie Singleton, Claudine Fitts, Eldora Dancer, Judy Henderson, and Ada Spangler; 4 uncles, Bobby, Richardson, Alford Richardson, Precile Vonn, and Joshua Richardson; special friend, Darion Mitchell; niece, Jasmine Davis; nephew, Danterious Phergson; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitations will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
