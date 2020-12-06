1/1
Chandrakant Patel
1945 - 2020
Lubbock- With a heavy heart and great sadness, we inform everyone of the passing of Chandrakant Patel, a long-time resident of Lubbock, on Tuesday morning, December 2, 2020. A kind, caring, and gentle soul who will be missed by us all. We will celebrate his life of 75 years at 10:00 am on Monday, December 6, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Seating is limited to 65 seats, face coverings are mandatory, and the staff will enforce social distancing in compliance with state regulations. These precautions are to ensure that the family and our community are safe. The service will be live-streamed at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy.

On October 16, 1945, Chandrakant was born to Ramanlal and Lilawati Patel in Ruva, India. He married Ramela Patel on May 22, 1972, in Suva, Fiji.

Survivors include his wife, Ramela Patel; their child, Taruna Patel; daughter-in-law, Anita Patel wife of Late Nilesh Patel; and grandchildren, Raj and Vivek Raman.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
