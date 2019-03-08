Lubbock- Charlene Gail Weaver Pietsek passed away suddenly but peacefully of a brain aneurism at her home in Lubbock on Sunday, March 3, 2019. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. today, March 8, 2019 at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 67 years at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at South Park Baptist Church, 2201 82nd Street, Lubbock. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Charlene's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.



Charlene was born in Hereford Texas on February 12, 1952 to Jack and Dorothy Weaver. She attended Walcott Grade School, Stanton Junior High, and Hereford High School, graduating in 1970. She received a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing from West Texas State University (now WTAMU) in 1976 and later earned a master's Degree from WT. She was a cheerleader and played basketball at Walcott, was a member of the Pep Squad at HHS, and was active in Kappa Delta sorority and the Baptist Student Union at WTSU. For many years she played piano at Bippus Community Church in Deaf Smith County. She loved to travel. Charlene enjoyed handicrafts and was skilled at sewing, weaving, and making stained glass, sharing her creations with friends and relatives.



She was preceded in death by a sister, Janell, in 2006. She is survived by a sister, Mary Ruth Baird of Dimmitt, a brother, Joe Don Weaver and his wife Linda of San Angelo, son Seth Pietsek and Jessica of Abilene, and son Caleb Pietsek and Maggie of Odessa, plus six grandchildren. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019