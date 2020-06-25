Leander- Charlene Yvette Taylor-Brown of Leander, Texas passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, surrounded by her family after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Charlene was born Tuesday, March 5, 1957, in Lubbock, Texas. She was the only child born to the union of Charles and Gracie Taylor. Charlene was known by many as Charlie, Charlie Brown, and Lena. But her most cherished names were Mom and Nana.
Throughout her childhood, Charlene faithfully attended Greater St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Lubbock, Texas, with her parents. She accepted Christ as her savior and was baptized at a young age.
Charlene graduated from Dunbar High School in Lubbock, Texas, in 1975. She briefly attended Texas Southern University before transferring to Texas Woman's University where she earned Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education in 1979. After graduating, she began her career as a teacher in the Austin Independent School District. While teaching, Charlene attended the University of Texas at Austin, where she earned a Master of Education in Special Education and Teaching in 1989. During her time as an educator, Charlene taught second grade, Kindergarten and, ultimately, Pre-Kindergarten before retiring in June of 2008-after 29 years of service. After retirement from AISD, Charlene served as the Executive Director for Ebenezer Child Development Center in Austin for 9 years.
Shortly after moving to Austin, Charlene met Stanley Brown and they were married on August 4th, 1979, in Lubbock, Texas. Together, they had two beautiful children.
Throughout her life, Charlene was known as a dedicated, faithful, loyal and optimistic woman. She genuinely loved helping others whether it was with kind words, giving her time or just lifting their spirit with a smile-you could always count on her to have a smile on her face. Many that knew her joked that she was a human jukebox as she knew every song of every genre.
Charlene spent many years at St. Stephen's Missionary Baptist Church and New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, in Austin, Texas. And spent the last several years at East 19th Street Missionary Baptist Church in Austin.
Throughout her life, Charlene always found comfort in her faith and looked forward to the day she would be united with her loved ones. She will be deeply missed by all who have crossed her path over the years. May each of us find comfort as she did in Proverbs 3: 5 - 6 "Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding, in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight."
Charlene is survived by her parents, Charles and Gracie Taylor, her husband, Stanley, children, Tamisha and Terrence, her grandson, Zavian, and a host beloved family and friends to cherish her memory.
Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 pm Friday, June 26, 2020 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 3125 N Lamar Blvd., Austin, Texas. Funeral service will be 11:00 am Saturday, June 27, 2020 at East Nineteenth Street Missionary Baptist Church, 3401 Rogge Lane, Austin, Texas. Burial will follow at Austin Memorial Park
Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, Austin, Texas - (512) 452-8811. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.