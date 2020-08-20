Lubbock- On June 21, 2020, Charles Alton Veal passed away peacefully in his home. He was 89 years old.



Charles was born on January 20, 1931 in Clebourne, Texas to the late Boyd Edward and Effie Lee Veal. Charles was also preceded in death by two brothers, Lonnie and Jimmy Veal, son Charles (Chuck) Alton Veal Jr., and two grandsons, Jonathan (JJ) Edward Jackson and Aaron Paul Harrison.



On May 19, 1950, Charles married the love of his life, Rita Pierce. They had been married for 70 years. Charles served in the U. S. Army. After his time in the military, he became a barber. He owned two barber shops.



Charles is survived by his wife Rita; his three daughters, Angela Harrison and husband Herman, Taryn Jackson and husband Danny, and Ladonna Veal; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews.



A memorial service will be held at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park on Aug 22, 2020 at 10:30am, with Danny Jackson officiating.



