Lubbock- The family of Charles Aubrey Howard will celebrate his life of 86 years at 1:00 PM on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. His family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. He passed on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the services. The service will be live-streamed at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy.

On February 28, 1934, Charles was born to Aubrey and Mamie E. (Grant) Howard in Lorenzo, TX. Following high school, Charles served in the US Army and was stationed at Fort Ord, CA, and Mannheim, Germany. After his honorable discharge, Charles returned home and married Ramona Dorsey on June 17, 1960. He worked for Anthony Mechanical Contractors for 40 years. He was a member of Monterey Baptist Church for many years. Following retirement, Charles was a hard worker and wanted to remain active. He joined a group of veterans that met regularly at the mall to drink coffee, walk and visit about each of their experiences while serving our country. Charles was a wonderful husband and father, loving his family and taking good care of them. He had a great sense of humor and loved to joke around. Charles loved helping others and was a gentle soul. He never talked about anyone or wanted to hurt anyone's feelings. He was deeply loved and will be sorely missed.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Ramona; children, Scott Howard, and Sharmon E. Skoog and husband Jeff; grandchildren, Ashleigh Melton and husband Trey, Ryan Howard, and Hannah Howard; and great-grandchildren, Riley Melton and Brielle Howard.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
