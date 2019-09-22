|
|
Lubbock- Dr. Charles Clifton Hall, 91, of Lubbock left this life on Sunday, September 1, 2019. He was born on October 22, 1927 to Samuel and Nola (Harris) Hall in Amarillo, where he attended public schools and graduated in 1945. He joined the U.S. Navy to serve in the Hospital Corp until 1947. After honorable discharge, Dr. Hall started college at West Texas State for Pre-Dental courses and met his future wife, Norma Lee Coker. They became cheerleaders for two years and later married on September 3, 1947. They had two wonderful children, a daughter, Rebecca Elaine Hall, and son, Charles Bruce Hall.
After completing West Texas State, he was accepted at the University of Texas School of Dentistry. Four years later in 1953, he was awarded his degree with honors and golden key award. After graduation, he was commissioned a dental officer in the U.S. Navy, serving at San Diego and San Francisco before ordered aboard the USS Renville, an attack transport. His ship was sent to Japan, Korea and other Pacific bases before discharge in 1955.
Dr. Hall and his family moved to Lubbock after his second honorable discharge, where he practiced General Dentistry. As a member of South Plains Society, he served as president in 1960. Charlie loved the outdoors, from yardwork to spending time with his son and buddies, and bird dog hunting, quail or fishing for trout in New Mexico or Colorado. He never passed up a gold course.
Those left to cherish his memory are his kids Charles Bruce and Kenna Beth Koester of Longmont, Colorado; grandsons, Samuel Jacob Hall and wife Danielle of Boulder, Colorado and Adam Goldberg of Denver, Colorado; granddaughter, Sheri Collins and husband Bob of Denver, Colorado; great grandsons Nathaniel, Corey and Corey, great granddaughter Caitlyn, nieces, Pam Dewees and Jennifer Faris, nephews Ken Little of San Antonio, Texas, Joe Ed Little of Laramie, Wyoming, and Mark Little of Los Angeles, California.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Nelson Davis; daughter, Rebecca in 2015; and his wife, Norma Lee in May of 2016; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Hall in 2019.
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Second Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Hospice of Lubbock, Second Baptist Church, or .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019