Ropesville- Charles Dwaine Shannon passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Covenant Hospital in Lubbock, Texas. The son of Jewell and Kirby Shannon, Charlie, was born in Lubbock, Texas, on August 1, 1930. He moved with his family to Ropesville, Texas, in 1938 to join other families participating in the Ropesville Farm Project. He spent 82 years of his life in Ropesville, farming cotton, working in Agribusiness, and being an active community leader. Charlie married Jerry Beth Chambers on June 1, 1974. He served as chairperson of the Administrative Board of the Ropesville United Methodist Church for over forty years. Charlie served on Ropes ISD Board of Education, Hockley County School Board, and Hockley County Farm Bureau. He served as Mayor of the City of Ropesville. Charlie was a Ropes Lions Club member for 65 years; he served as Director of the Texas Lions Camp at Kerrville. He served as District 2-T2 Governor in 1998. Charlie was inducted into the Lions Club Hall of Fame in 2006.Charlie's first love was his family and friends, and he cherished the time they spent together, traveling, attending sporting events, fishing, and cooking out.He is preceded in death by his parents Jewell and Kirby Shannon, sister Wanda June Yawn and stepson Kenneth Chambers.Survivors include his wife Jerry Beth Shannon, daughter Charlsa Schwartz, son, and daughter-in-law Larry and Michele Shannon, stepson Charles Chambers, along with five grandchildren, Aimee and Chad Jarrett, Amanda Schwartz, Nick and Heather Shannon, Alyssa Stukey and Colton and Kelley Shannon, Step grandchildren Kit and Amanda Chambers and Karli Chambers, great-grandchildren, Cami, Kadi, and Kennedy Jarrett, C.J. Bond, Charlie, and Caroline Shannon and Clayton Shannon, step-great-grandchildren Parker and Max Chambers and step daughter-in-law Rene Chambers.Donations may be made in memory of Charles Shannon to Texas Lions Camp, P.O. Box 290247, Kerrville, TX 78029.A private burial will be held at Resthaven Memorial Park Cemetery on November 17, 2020. Charlie's life of loving, serving, and caring for others will be memorialized in the future when his friends and family can safely do so.